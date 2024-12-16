Get Christmas ready with St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Did you know you can get Christmas all wrapped up, whilst supporting expert end-of-life care in your local community?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts on a budget, then look no further than our 12 high-street Charity Shops, our online shop, and eBay.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Charity Shops are full of pre-loved hidden treasures waiting to be discovered, all at affordable prices. The items are good-quality, and you will be helping raise funds for your local hospice, at the same time as getting Christmas sorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If supporting a local cause wasn’t enough to get you into that happy festive feeling, not only will you be raising funds for a local independent charity, but you will also be helping the environment by shopping second-hand, meaning less ends up in landfill.

Shop with St Wilfrid's

If you’re stuck on what to buy for someone this Christmas, we also accept and sell the Charity Shop Gift card, which will make the perfect gift for the charity shopping lover in your life.

This gift card can be used at many high-street charity shops, including St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Hospices across the UK are currently in a financial crisis, and at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, we rely on the generosity of people like you who support their local hospice through our charity shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find your nearest shop, or to shop on our online stores, visit stwh.co.uk/shop.

P.S. Don’t forget to ask us about Gift Aid when shopping or donating at our shops. You can add an extra 25% to your donation or purchase!

Thank you for supporting your local hospice, and we wish you a very merry Christmas and new year.