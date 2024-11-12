Get close to the action with Goodwood Marshals Club

A local group of motorsport volunteers in West Sussex are celebrating 25 years of track-side operations and are encouraging new members to join them next week.

Goodwood Marshals Club – based at the historic motor circuit, but independent of the Estate – was founded in October 1998 and began their activities at the circuit a year later.

The club holds two charity track days each November at Goodwood Motor Circuit that also serve as an open day for those interested in marshalling, working in the paddock or as part of the club’s Rescue Unit. This year’s dates are Thursday 21 and Friday 22 November, with free entry to spectators between 9am and 4pm.

Motorsport marshals – often called the ‘orange army’ – are the unsung heroes who keep racing circuits like Goodwood safe for competitors and spectators. Although braving extremes of the British weather and sometimes dealing with hazardous incidents, these volunteers are passionate about their role.

Goodwood Marshals Club secretary Richard Andrews said “I’ve been a fan of motor sport for many years and I saw marshalling as an opportunity to get closer to the action and be involved in a sport that I love.

“I marshal here at Goodwood, but also at Brands Hatch and Thruxton. I’ve had some great experiences, gone to amazing events like the British Grand Prix and Formula-E in London, but I equally enjoy marshalling club sprint events like we have here at Goodwood – we’re all playing our part to ensure that everybody that goes motor racing can do so in a safe and enjoyable fashion.”

To celebrate their anniversary, the club produced a short video filmed at one of the club sprints that shows what Goodwood marshals get up to on a race day. The video and details of the charity track days can be found on the club’s website www.goodwoodmarshalsclub.org.uk and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GoodwoodMarshalsClub.