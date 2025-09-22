Get dipping to support UK fishing families

This October marks the first ever national fundraising campaign by the Fishermen’s Mission, and they’re inviting communities across the UK and Channel Islands to take the plunge in support of struggling fishing families.

With many facing financial hardship, isolation, and the dangers of life at sea, the charity’s work has never been more vital. That’s why, in the lead-up to its National Support Day on 14th October, the Fishermen’s Mission is launching its Big Dip fundraising appeal - a fun way for people to show their support for those who work in the UK’s fishing industry.

The different ways people can support the campaign:

•Take a dip in the sea, a loch, or even a paddling pool during 7 to 14 October!

•Set up a personal or team fundraising page linked to the Big Dip appeal.

•Make a donation via their Big Dip appeal.

Share your dip photos on social media using #FishMishBigDip and ##DipPics2025

Daniel Huff, port officer for the Fishermen’s Mission in Eastbourne, Newhaven, Brighton and Shoreham said: “The Big Dip is a brilliant way to get involved in supporting our fishing industry and the people who make it what it is. Whether you dip with friends, colleagues, or in fancy dress, every splash helps. Your support means we can continue to be there for fishermen and their families when they need us most.”

The Fishermen’s Mission is the only national charity that works solely to support both active and former fishermen and their dependents. Founded in 1881, the charity receives no Government or Lottery funding and relies entirely on public donations.

Ali Godfrey, director of business development at the Fishermen’s Mission, added:

“As part of the campaign, we’re thrilled to have two fantastic incentives up for grabs for those who donate and support the campaign on social media. We have a draw for a £250 voucher from cold-water swimming brand, Wild Moose, as well as a £250 voucher from swimwear brand, Made of Water, for the best dip photo shared online.”

To learn more about the Big Dip and how to get involved visit the Fisherman’s Mission website or their Enthuse appeal page: www.fishermensmission.org.uk/BigDip

Last year the Fishermen’s Mission supported 3,400 clients with 20601 interactions made up with 5,520 emails, WhatsApp or text message, 2,125 home visits and 10,000 phone calls. They raised £2,773,146 to pay for their work, receiving no government or lottery funds. Services are provided by just 29 port staff, supported by 13 head office staff and 6 fundraisers.

Interviews and photographs from the Fishermen’s Mission are available by contacting your local Fish Mish contact: [email protected]