Get into the festive spirit at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre's Christmas Fayre

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre warmly invites the community to their annual Christmas Fayre 2024.

Join them for a day of festive fun on Saturday, November 23, from 10am to 1pm, at North Mundham Village Hall. This year, with an expanded venue including an extra hall and a refreshment area, the charity is offering more stalls, games, and treats than ever before to raise essential funds for their rescue animals.

Visitors can browse a variety of stalls for Christmas gifts, handmade crafts, family-friendly games, enjoy delicious seasonal refreshments and meet Santa. The event promises to be a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season while supporting a meaningful local cause. Entry is just £1 for adults (children under 16 enter for free), and there is ample free parking available.

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre is seeking donations of Christmas-themed goods, bottles of all kinds (including alcoholic beverages, shampoos, dressings, soft drinks, etc.), children’s items, and new gifts to help make the Fayre a success. Donations can be brought directly to the Centre to aid in preparations for the event.

A limited number of pitches are still available for local independent sellers who’d like to showcase their products. The pitch fee is £20, with all proceeds going directly to support the animals in their care. If interested, please complete the application form on their website or call 01243 967111.

Established in 1986 and located in Siddlesham, near Chichester, The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned, unwanted, and neglected cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Their mission is to provide a safe haven for these animals, giving them the care and love they need until they find their forever homes.

As a non-profit organization that receives no government funding, the Centre relies entirely on the generosity of compassionate supporters to continue their vital work.

Donations help them care for animals across West Sussex and Hampshire, including strays, feral, and abused animals, as well as pets whose owners can no longer care for them.

For more information on The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, including details about the Christmas Fayre and how to help, please visit www.crrc.co.uk.