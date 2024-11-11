Get into the festive spirit with Cowdray’s Christmas Market
Running from 9am to 4pm, there is a fun-filled festive atmosphere at this Christmas event with a host of suppliers on hand where you can sample their delicious premium produce. Suppliers include Susana & Daughters Cowdray Estate Kefir, Seggiano, the Italian artisan food producer, award-winning sparkling wine producer Gusbourne and premium flapjack maker Oatopia among many more.
The Kamado-style ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker The Big Green Egg will be doing a live turkey cooking demonstration and there will also be a ‘Build you own Hamper’ station.
There will also be plenty of opportunities to look for Christmas gifts alongside food, drink and live music to enjoy lots as well of Cowdray Christmas treats including mince pies and Christmas cakes.
Richard Main, Managing Director of the Farm Shop & Café, said: ‘With live music, a beautiful selection of food and gifts from our incredible suppliers and freshly prepared dishes by our chefs - all with a festive backdrop of Christmas lighting and decoration there’s something for everyone.
“Our friendly team will be available throughout the day to help with all your Christmas shopping needs. Join us for a fun-filled, festive day, we can’t wait to celebrate with you!’
Everyone is welcome, and entry is free. To find out more, please visit: cowdray.co.uk/events/cowdray-christmas-market/