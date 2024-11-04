Get involved: Help William Penn Primary win a playground made from 100% recycled materials

William Penn Primary School in Horsham has signed up to take part in a nationwide recycling contest run by Sistema®.

Residents of Horsham and surrounding areas can help William Penn Primary School to win a playground with a frame made of 100% recycled materials – including recycled plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps by bringing this used waste to the school’s public collection point

The Sistema® Recycled Playground Contest is running until December 18 and the school that collects the most amount of plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps, in that time will be crowned the winner

The school is asking people in the Horsham community to help them in their efforts to win the playground, by bringing their used plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to the school’s collection box. Used food storage containers and plastic bottles from any brand are accepted. The school collection bin is located outside the school gates and at the Quaker Meeting House Worthing Rd Horsham. Both are open to the public 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Pictured above: Rob Fryatt, ex-governor to William Penn, standing by the collection bin at Quaker Meeting House, Horsham.

To participate in The Sistema® Recycled Playground Contest, Primary Schools such as William Penn Primary School in Horsham signed up to the Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme. This is a free national recycling programme for all brands of used food storage containers and lids and plastic bottles and caps, which cannot be recycled through conventional kerbside recycling collections and would otherwise end up in landfill.

The school that collects the largest amount of used plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to send back to TerraCycle to be recycled, will win the top prize; a playground with a frame made from 100% recycled material.

The recycled playground will comprise of two slides, an approach ramp with rope, and a large joining platform amongst other features. Additionally, the winning and runner-up school will also both win a Sistema lunchbox and water bottle for each pupil. The winners will be announced in January 2025.

Anna Constable, acting head at William Penn Primary School commented: “We’re thrilled to be participating in this great contest from Sistema and we are calling on all members of the Horsham community to help us be in with a chance of winning a brand-new playground with a frame made from 100% recycled waste.

Pictured above (left to right): Rory, Spencer, and Lennon from William Penn Primary School with its Sistema® Food Storage Container and Reusable Bottle Free Recycling Programme collection box.

"Simply bring any used food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps, to the drop-off location collection bin at either the school or the Quaker Meeting House Horsham, which is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"This really is a great initiative that will not only help our school but also our environment, whilst educating our pupils and the local community on the importance of recycling. We also collect on TerraCycle’s Paula’s Choice Skincare Free Recycling Programme, Spontex Disposable Gloves Free Recycling Programme, Flash® Wipes, Cloths and Pads Free Recycling Programme, among others, so please feel free to drop off these types of waste to our public access collection point too.”

William Penn Primary School will be able to monitor the amount of waste they have sent in for recycling and their efforts in the contest through a leaderboard on the Sistema® contest page on the TerraCycle website, which is updated on a monthly basis.

Members of the public can drop off used food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps to the public access collection box located at the left-hand side of the school gate and the left-hand side of the Quaker Meeting House, both of which are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To find out more about the contest, or to view the full T&Cs, please visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/contests/the-sistema-recycled-playground-contest.