Get involved with Rockinghorse Children’s Charity this autumn

Rockinghorse Children's Charity has an exciting line-up of events and needs individuals, groups, and teams to join them in raising vital funds for children across Sussex over the next few months.

As the official charity of the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital, they have supported babies, children, and young adults in Sussex for over 57 years. These upcoming events play a crucial role in the success and impact Rockinghorse has in the community.

First in the line-up is the charity’s brand-new swimming event that will be taking place at Sea Lanes on Brighton Beach on October 8. The Rockinghorse Relay is a 12-hour continuous swim relay starting at 7pm and going on through the night.

You can sign up for a one-hour slot during the 12 hours, and swim at your own pace as an individual swimmer or as a team of two or four. Plus, you get the rare opportunity to swim overnight when Sea Lanes is normally closed. Registration is £20 and the fundraising target is £100 per swimmer.

The Rockinghorse Relay.

Or, if you want to impress your friends and imagine you have a part in a Mission Impossible film, you could sign up to do a Skydive in aid of the charity. Experience a rush like no other from 10,000ft and make a memory you’ll never forget. Best of all, you can organise this for any date that works for you. With a registration fee of £50 and a fundraising target of £400, it’s a great way to support your local children’s charity and experience the thrill of a lifetime.

And finally, if you’ve signed up to a local event already, why not fundraise for Rockinghorse? Anything that you raise will make a real difference, and we can support you from start to finish!

With so many exciting and thrilling events coming up, get these dates in your calendar, and support Rockinghorse in providing life-saving medical equipment and additional services to improve the lives of sick children throughout Sussex.

Visit the Rockinghorse website to sign up today - https://www.rockinghorse.org.uk/events/.