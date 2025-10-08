Get on your bike for Cycle to School Week in Crawley

Crawley Borough Council is encouraging residents to get involved with Cycle to School Week, from Monday 13 to Friday 17 October.

The Bikeability Trust is once again organising this year’s event, supported by local walking and cycling charity Walk Wheel Cycle Trust. It’s an opportunity for residents to save money, get healthier and protect the environment, as well as have lots of fun on the journey to school.

Walk Wheel Cycle Trust has been working in partnership with the council to run active travel sessions in schools, encouraging children and families to make the most of their bikes and scooters.

During the course of Cycle to School Week, people are being asked to choose from one of four different pledges:

Councillor Chris Mullins getting ready for Cycle to School Week

cycle to school every day

swap one car journey for cycling

cycle with your family

discover somewhere new on a cycle ride

Pledges can be made up until Friday 17 October. Once residents have signed up, they’ll be entered into a prize draw to win an amazing Frog bike (worth up to £760!), along with a Frog water bottle and Frog cycling jersey. Find out more and pledge at: https://www.bikeability.org.uk/cycletoschoolweek/

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “Cycling is not only great for health, wellbeing and the environment, it’s lots of fun too. So go on, give it a try! Please make a pledge and get involved in this year’s Cycle to School week.”