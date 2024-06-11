Get on your bike for the Starr Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Starr Trust have been organising group Bike Ride Events since 2016 – the first ever event was Cornwall to Brighton (Brighton to Brighton), then Somerset to Brighton (King Alfred to King Alfred), Wales to Brighton (Pier to Pier) and Brighton to Amsterdam being the largest group at nearly 50 cyclists!

Post-Covid, an event saw cyclists take on the ultimate challenge of Nice to Nimes (incorporating an option of conquering Mont Ventoux) which was not for the faint-hearted. In 2023, the Bristol to Brighton Bike Ride was a huge success and as such many are signing up again for 2024.

This year, the challenge will take place between September 5 and 8. The trip is equally suitable for keen cyclists or inexperienced but enthusiastic cyclists wanting to be part of an exciting three-day cycling adventure with overnight between Cornwall and Brighton.

Electric Bikes are allowed for those who want a little extra boost and cyclists are put into groups with passionate and supportive team leaders matched to their cycling abilities. The events are always an excellent opportunity to get fit, make new friends and connections as well as raising invaluable funds for the charity.

Here are some of the testimonials from previous participants and sponsors to tell you more about what to expect…

Guy Barwell, Implant Surgeon & The Implant Centre Co-Founder said: “The Implant Centre Team have both been the lead sponsor and taken part in the Starr Trust Annual Bike Ride for seven years.

"Always a fantastic trip and a fabulous team vibe amongst the cyclists. All their Bike Rides are extremely well organised and some of our dentists and nurses can’t wait to participate again this year in the Cornwall to Brighton challenge!

"It is such an inclusive ride where everyone is welcome, at all standards of riding skill (and fitness!) This variety really sets this group apart for bringing everyone together for a few days of great fun and hard work, with the main focus of helping bring in some more money for the charity.

Nick Poyner, Director of Rubix VT.

"We have a great commitment in supporting the Starr Trust as we can see the amazing work they do with the local community and championing kids to achieve their dreams. It is charitable events like this that show how committed they are to getting as much money as possible to help.”

Nick Poyner, Director of Rubix VT Said: "At Rubix VT we are proud supporters of The Starr Trust, our chosen charity of 2024. They empower young people in need and open doors to brighter futures, and their impact within our community is truly inspirational.

"We are deeply committed to changing lives for the better, in more ways than one: fundraising initiatives that promote physical activity and well-being are a great way to give back to the community while fostering healthy habits. That is why we are so thrilled to be sponsoring and taking part in the Cornwall to Brighton Bike Ride in 2024! September’s trip will for sure be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved!"

Rosie Molloy, Fundraising Manager for the Starr Trust said: “We’re excited to announce our Cornwall to Brighton Bike Ride for 2024 is now open for sign-ups! We always look forward to welcoming familiar and new faces to join us for a fun trip away with plenty of food, refreshments and laughter!

"We always love seeing new friendships being formed during our trips as people bond and encourage their peers to complete the challenge. Our routes are always strategically planned and allow lots of scenic pit stops for everyone to pause, gather and share their progress and funny stories!”

The Starr Trust would like to thank their sponsors without whom, these events would not be possible; The Implant Centre, Rubix VT, Webtrends Optimize and Gardiner and Scardifield.