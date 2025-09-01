Get ready for CPRE Sussex Countryside Day

Celebration of the Sussex countryside returns this weekend with expert talks, community stalls and kids’ activities.

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day returns to the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, this Saturday (August 6).

The annual celebration of the countryside is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the amazing landscapes all around you – and the community groups working to protect them.

There will be expert talks and tours of the Knepp Estate, plus community stalls and children's activities.

Talks and tours

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the Knepp Estate this weekend for another celebration of the Sussex countryside.

"Whether you are interested in rewilding, protecting our rivers or looking to inspire the next generation of nature lovers there is something for everyone.”

This year’s programme includes a talk and tour of the Knepp Estate led by Dr Tony Whitbread, president of the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

There will also be talks from West Sussex Rivers Trust and Sussex Underwater, and guided walks throughout the day.

Stalls and activities

CPRE Sussex will be joined at the event by community organisations including the National Hedgelaying Association, Save West of Ifield, Sussex Green Living, Sussex Area Ramblers and the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust.

There will also be kids’ activities, including clay creature creation, leaf printing, fire building and model house making.

Book now

The CPRE Sussex Countryside Day is at the Knepp Estate, Dial Post, West Sussex, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 6.

Entrance is free with donations encouraged for events and a small charge for some children’s activities.

Donations will help CPRE Sussex to continue to protect the Sussex countryside and promote a greener future for us all.