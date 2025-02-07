Get ready for spring at Lindfield Repair Café

Lindfield Repair Café will next open its doors on Saturday 1st March. As we are fast approaching the official start of spring on 20th March, this is the ideal time to bring your garden tools to be sharpened and bikes to be adjusted and oiled so you can get out on that first sunny spring day!

Our skilled volunteers offer a wide range of repair services including sewing/textile mending; woodwork; electrical, including lighting, kitchen & small appliances; radios; jewellery; teddies & toys; computer configuration & advice; bike repairs & adjustments and knife & tool sharpening. We also offer general repairs – if it’s not listed, just pop in and ask, or contact us.

Find out how it all works at lindfieldrepaircafe.org

If you haven’t been before, please pop in to see what it’s all about – and have a delicious cake and hot drink while you’re there. This month there will be another chance to meet the team from Share Haywards Heath, the Library of Things. They are now in their second year of operation with over 160 different items you can borrow and approaching their 400th loan!

Tool Repairs at Lindfield Repair Café

With everything from a Gazebo to a chocolate fountain, find out if there's something you'd like to borrow or how you could help with their mission to do better for the planet by making lending easy and affordable. Andi (of the Stand Up Inn) will be parking up nearby again, with her Fill Good Van, so you can stock up on store cupboard essentials at the same time as visiting the Repair Café.

Bring your empty containers to fill up! Check out her Facebook page: Fill Good and visit her website www.fillgoodstore.co.uk to see what’s available. Visitors to the Kids Room will have the chance to try out a range of activities which we hope will inspire them to become our next generation of repairers.

ALL REPAIRS MUST BE CHECKED IN BY 12.3OPM FOR COMPLETION BY CLOSING AT 1PM PLEASE ------------ Computer Advice at Lindfield Repair Café: We don’t carry spares, so physical repairs aren’t usually practical, and the aim is not to compete with local professional services, but we can help with technical issues that may be making you think about replacing your device prematurely.

Don’t forget the power supply! Recycling Collection Points at the Café: Used Candle Wax for recycling by the Candle Lady Used Batteries to be recycled in exchange for books for a local primary school Recycle to Read (www.jointhepod.org) Printer Cartridges Forthcoming events: Saturday 1st March Saturday 5th April Saturday 3rd May

MEND everyday items, RESTORE family treasures, SAVE money, REDUCE waste, VISIT Lindfield Repair Cafe Lindfield Repair Cafe is open on the first Saturday of the month at the United Reformed Church, 50 High Street, Lindfield, RH16 2HL from 10am to 1pm. Please check our website/social media pages for the latest updates.

Note: Lindfield Repair Cafe cannot guarantee that they will be able to repair all items brought in, but they will always have a go if possible! Spare parts for repairs are not supplied so if you need a new zip or bulb fitted it may be worth purchasing one before you come along!