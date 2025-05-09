Get Ready to Celebrate the World at this year’s Eastbourne Carnival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Carnival is getting ready to take over the seafront with over 60 entrants ready to put on a spectacular parade on Saturday May 24.

The theme for this year is Celebrations of the World featuring members of our local community and entrants from around the world.

Also attending this year are members of Dortmund Carnival, bringing their Carnival Prince & Princess and over 40 members of their band to Eastbourne.

The popular Bolivian & Latin carnival groups also return to put on a show for our residents and visitors.

The carnival procession will be officially started by the Mayor of Eastbourne at around 11:45am with a small town centre gathering at Bankers Corner – with costumes by the award-winning Sunshine International Arts, and featuring members of Stix Drummers, Cherry Dance and Dortmund Carnival

The main carnival parade sets off at 2pm from Fisherman’s Green and will march towards the Wish Tower slopes.

Spectators are encouraged to get to the seafront route around 2pm to ensure they do not miss the 60+ entrants as they make their way to The View Hotel for their main performance.

Due to roadworks at the top of Terminus Road, there may be less space to view the Carnival at this popular spot – so the public may wish to make use of alternative spots along the seafront to get the best experience.

See the carnival’s website for a map of the route and approximate timings.

A Street Party will be held after the main parade from approximately 4:30pm in Bankers Corner after the Carnival finishes, with DJs playing a range of music, including Soca.

Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “I am incredibly grateful to the team of volunteers and organisers who work so hard to showcase the best of our town through the Carnival.”

“Eastbourne lives on hospitality, and I know we will be giving the entrants the warmest of welcomes, including those who have joined us from overseas! Do join us on the parade route and support this year’s carnival.”

Mina O’Brien, Chair of Eastbourne Carnival CIC said: “This year promises to be a great parade full of celebration and representing cultures and festivals near and far. We are delighted and thankful to have had the support this year from Lightning Fibre for our Creative Workshops, Arts Council England and Chalk Cliff Trust.”

Organisers are hugely grateful to all the sponsors, including The Best of Eastbourne, Seahaven FM, Media Attention, The View Hotel, Bourne Free, Custard, Eastbourne Borough Market, Mativus, Elite Medical, and to all that have contributed to the event.

Mina added: “We are also grateful to our partners and volunteers who are supporting the event this year. The carnival really is a great example of the community coming together.”

For updates leading up to the carnival please follow Eastbourne Carnival on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels.

Don’t forget to bring change to the carnival or donate on the day via our QR Code. Funds raised go to participating charity and non-profit entrants and the 2026 Carnival.