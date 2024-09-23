Giant onions steal the limelight at Beckley Horticultural Society's autumn show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autumn Show a success.

Beckley Horticultural Society's Autumn Show was a great success with more than 50 entrants vying for best in show.

From Hallowe'en mask, to Hollywood glamour, from tint tomatoes to giant vegetables the hall was filled with the sights and smells of autumn produce.

Best in show was awarded to Tim Maskins' giant onions. Visitors enjoyed refreshments and sampled some of the prize-winning goodies entered into the baking section.

Some of the floral displays.

Future events upcoming are talk by Dean Charlton formerly of Great Dixter on October 4 at 7.30pm. It will be all about the new nursery he has set up, there will also be plants for sale.

The last talk of the year will be on wildflower meadows by our own Christopher Broadbent on October 10. Finally the AGM & Quiz will be at 7.30pm on November 25.

Subs for our wonderful horticultural society will be due at the AGM. Details can be found on Beckley Horticultural Society website www.beckleyhorticulturalsociety.org. or email the membership secretary [email protected].

It’s just £5 for the year or £8 for a family.