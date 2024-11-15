Gift gives Hastings greenhouse a more secure future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NEW railings at a community hub in Hastings will make the venue safer for visitors and volunteers.

The work at Alexandra Park Greenhouse off St Helens Road, will be funded by £8,000 donated by Morrisons as part of the supermarket’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Davina (correct) Pennington, community champion at the supermarket in Queens Road presented the cheque to Sue Kirby, one of the greenhouse trustees, and Chris Roberton (correct), the volunteers’ co-ordinator.

Sue said the money will be used to replace the current barriers on the site’s walkways and terracing with black, metal railings. She added: “We are delighted to receive this money. The railings will improve our safety, availability and access.”

Morrisons community champion Davina Pennington, left, presents cheque to greenhouse trustee Sue Kirby.

The new barriers will also enable visitors to walk around the back of the greenhouse, she said.

Davina said the money came from the Morrison Foundation which supports charities and worthy causes in the community. She added: “This greenhouse is of historical value and it’s a shame to lose these things.”

Greenhouse volunteers are also due to receive a £100 cheque from Hastings Borough Bonfire Society on Sunday, November 24, at the Fishermans' Social Club in the Old Town.