Gifts in Wills provide vital support for hospices, including St Catherine's

A coalition of 143 British hospices, led by Hospice UK, continue their “This is Hospice Care” campaign, to encourage people to consider leaving a gift in their Will to secure the future of British hospices and provide sustainable income for hospice charities.

Hospices face growing demand. With 90% of people who die in the UK potentially benefiting from palliative care, and around 130,000 more deaths expected annually by 2040 compared to 2023, gift in Will donations is critical to sustaining services.

86-year-old David, has pledged a gift to St Catherine’s Hospice after the charity cared for him and his wife Pauline.

Married for 56 years, David recalls how St Catherine’s not only supported Pauline in her final days but also cared for him. “I’ll always remember Pauline telling me she felt safe at the hospice. That was such a relief. The staff were so welcoming, even offering me a vodka orange from the drinks trolley one night. That lifted my spirits when I really needed it.”

Left to right: Pauline and David

David hopes his gift will help others receive the same care. “It doesn’t matter how much you leave in your Will, any donation would be very welcome. Leave what you can afford.

St Catherine’s has got beds for people that it can't use at the moment because of a lack of money. It's important people support them because who else can?”

New data from Hospice UK shows almost 6,000 hospice nurses are paid for by legacy gifts each year across the UK, and 30,000 people per year would miss out on hospice care without them.

Yet despite 71% of the UK believing hospices deserve greater support and over a third (37%) expressing a desire to donate to their local hospice in future, legacy giving to hospices is declining.

At a time when half the UK feels unable to give to charity due to the continued rise in the cost of living, leaving a gift in your Will offers a meaningful way to create lasting impact without immediate financial pressure.

To leave a gift in your Will and help hospice care live on for all, for now, forever visit: www.stch.org.uk/gift-in-will, call 01293 447361 or email: [email protected]