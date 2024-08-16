Gildredge House A Level and BTEC Results
70% of our students who applied to university, were offered their first choice. We have students going on to do a variety of courses from Economics, Engineering, Theatre and Education to name a few. We also have students going on to follow their dreams and travel before deciding on a career, some going on to do apprenticeships and some directly into employment.
Mr Bull, Executive Head Teacher said: “Congratulations to the Class of 2024 on your excellent A-Level results! We are immensely proud that you have secured your places at university or the next step in your journey, which is a testament to your hard work, perseverance, and the education you have received at Gildredge House.
This success would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and commitment of our staff and your parents. Their tireless efforts in supporting and guiding you throughout your time have been instrumental in your achievements.
This year marks the end of an era, as we bid farewell to our Sixth Form. While this is a bittersweet moment, we are very proud of the impact that our Sixth Form has had on so many young people’s futures. The values and skills students have developed during their time with us will continue to shape the positive impact they make in the world, and we continue to do this for our students from Reception to Year 11.
Congratulations once again, and best wishes for your future endeavours. Gildredge House will always be your home."
