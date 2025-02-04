Girlguiding keeps you young! Burgess Hill Trefoil Guild celebrate Pat’s 100th birthday

Burgess Hill Trefoil Guild recently held a special birthday party for Pat Gilliver who was 100 years old!

Burgess Hill Trefoil Guild recently held a special birthday party for Pat Gilliver who was 100 years old! Pat’s guiding journey began over 90 years ago in 1931 when she was just over 7 years old and joined the Brownies near her home in South East London.

She continued into Guides and during World War 2, she was a Sea Ranger in London, helping with the vital war effort by sailing messages up and down the Thames.

In January 1945 she was called up to serve her country and was drafted into the Wrens and worked in signals, because of her proficiency in Morse code and semaphore. Even in the 40’s Guiding was teaching its members life skills!

Pat shows her royal birthday card to Carol Pembrey (county chair)

In the 60’s Pat volunteered with Guide & Ranger groups in Burnt Ash, South East London.

Pat has been a member of the Trefoil for over thirty years. When Pat retired and moved to Sussex she initially belonged to Horsham Trefoil, later transferring to Hurstpierpoint where she regularly helped at the local division shop. She finally joined Burgess Hill Guild in September 1996, being a founder member.

Although Pat still drives during the day her Guild arranged for her to be specially collected from her home in Lindfield to attend her evening birthday party, held in Burgess Hill.

There was obviously a celebratory cake and tea followed by musical entertainment by Eaton & Webb.Her birthday was not only recognised by a card from His Majesty King Charles, but also from both the National & Regional Chairs of the Trefoil Guild To quote Pat ‘Guiding keeps you young & keeps you interested’!