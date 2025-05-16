Give bowls a go at White Rock Gardens

Have you ever given bowls a go? The bookings for the outdoor bowling greens at White Rock Gardens are now being managed by Freedom Leisure.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for sport and leisure, met with Toby Reed, area manager for Freedom Leisure, and Richard Chappell, general manager at Summerfields Leisure Centre, at the greens to find out more.

There are four outdoor bowls greens available to hire daily from 10am to 6pm until the final full weekend of September. This year that will be Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for sport and leisure, said: “I was really pleased to go along and meet some of the bowlers who are enjoying these facilities, it was great to learn a bit more about bowls. The new booking system with Freedom Leisure should make the whole process smoother and easier so if you’re thinking about trying bowls why not come along and give it a go.”

Photo shows Richard Chappell and Toby Reed from Freedom Leisure with Cllr Glenn Haffenden at the outdoor bowls greens at White Rock Gardens.

Toby Reed, area manager for Freedom Leisure, said: “We’ve been working with the bowls clubs that use the greens to move them over to our booking system. If you aren’t part of a club, we have all the equipment you need to play available to hire at the same time as you book a green, just pop into reception at Falaise and the team will be happy to help.”

If you have your own bowls equipment you are welcome to bring that with you to use, and just hire the space you need.

Hastings Bowls Club meet every Monday and Friday at 2pm and are always keen to welcome new members. They have matches throughout the week at White Rock Gardens.