Give the gift of creativity this Christmas

As the festive season approaches, why not think beyond the usual gifts and surprise a loved one with a truly memorable experience?

Whether it’s weaving or welding, silversmithing or stone carving, pottery or printmaking, giving a workshop as a present could be the perfect way to spark creativity and inspire new passions in the coming year.

The Makers Directory, a not-for-profit online resource, is showcasing a wealth of hands-on workshops offered by its 500+ members — local artisans who teach their craft with passion and expertise. From visible stitching to wood engraving, jewellery making to upholstery, the Directory features an incredible range of skills to explore.

“With Christmas around the corner, this is possibly the busiest weekend of the year for artists and makers selling their work,” says Corina Fletcher Buckwell, Co-founder of The Makers Directory. “We encourage everyone to meet and buy from them at the many art and craft fairs happening now across Sussex."

Art workshops are popular with children too

“Alongside this, we’re celebrating the breadth of creative skills taught by our members at workshops and one-to-one classes. A workshop gift is more than just an experience — it’s a chance to learn something new, make something meaningful, and connect with the incredible talent in our local community.

"Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned crafter or someone looking to try their hand at something new, The Makers Directory is here to help."

Founded in 2021, The Makers Directory connects buyers with local artists and makers in the creative hub around Lewes and Eastbourne.

The Directory is a one-stop resource to discover unique handmade items and the people behind them, making it easier than ever to support local artisans and find thoughtful, sustainable gifts.

You can discover more aby visiting www.themakersdirectory.co.uk and follow them on Instagram @themakersdirectory for a daily dose of creative inspiration.