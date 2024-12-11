Give the gift of friendship this Christmas, urges Worthing charity

Christmas is a special time of year, getting together to enjoy time spent with family and friends. But for many older people, it can be a stark reminder of loneliness and lack of company. Social care charity, Guild Care, is calling for people to volunteer an hour of their time to give the gift of friendship this Christmas.

“The dark days of winter can be especially difficult for some older people who find themselves on their own,” said Elizabeth Lang, manager of volunteer services at Guild Care. “Christmas without a friendly voice has a real impact, especially for someone who has perhaps been bereaved, doesn’t have family nearby, or who’s facing mobility issues.

“As people are busy getting ready for Christmas, it would be amazing if you give an extra gift, one which costs nothing but an hour of your time and could mean the world to a lonely older person. The gift of friendship will bring lighter moments to someone who’d really appreciate your care. A friendly chat over a cup of tea can make all the difference to someone’s life this Christmas.

“Volunteering your friendship doesn’t need grand gestures or special skills,” added Elizabeth. “All that’s needed is a kind heart and a listening ear. It could even be the start of a great new connection into the New Year, helping someone to feel less lonely – what a fantastic gift that would be.”

There are many ways to volunteer your time to support people who use the services of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care. Elizabeth and her team are always happy to hear from anyone who’d like to offer their help, whether that’s weekly befriending catch ups, supporting someone who’s just left hospital, or helping in one of their 16 charity shops across West Sussex.

“Let us know the area you’d like to get involved with and we can talk about which area of the charity would suit the time you have available, whether it’s a one-off event or an hour’s visit,” said Elizabeth.

“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has volunteered their time with Guild Care this year. You are incredibly valuable in our community and play an essential role in Guild Care’s mission of supporting older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities. From all of us - Thank you!”

If you would like to help ensure nobody has to face the festive season alone, contact Guild Care’s volunteer team on 01903 600602, or visit guildcare.org - and give the precious gift of friendship this Christmas.