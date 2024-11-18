Give the gift of solar to your community

By Emma Jarmaine
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:08 GMT
Imagine the impact clean, renewable energy can have on a local charity—reducing costs, lightening their carbon footprint, and creating a lasting, positive change! With your help, we can give this incredible gift to a local organisation that’s making a difference.

OHM Energy is thrilled to announce our Solar for Change Campaign! This year, we’re donating a full solar panel system and installation to a deserving local charity, and we want YOU to help us decide who receives it!

How to Participate

Nominate a Charity: Comment the name of your favourite local charity on our campaign post (on Facebook or Instagram). Or send us an email!

Give the gift of solar

Share the Post: Help us spread the word and reach more community members!

Vote: Add your vote to make a meaningful choice for your community.

Voting is open until November 30—don’t miss this chance to bring sustainable energy to a charity close to your heart!

Follow Us on Social Media and Join the Campaign!

Instagram: @ohm_energy_ukFacebook: OHM Energy Ltd

Let’s work together to light up a brighter future for our community!

