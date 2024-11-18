Give the gift of solar to your community
OHM Energy is thrilled to announce our Solar for Change Campaign! This year, we’re donating a full solar panel system and installation to a deserving local charity, and we want YOU to help us decide who receives it!
How to Participate
Nominate a Charity: Comment the name of your favourite local charity on our campaign post (on Facebook or Instagram). Or send us an email!
Share the Post: Help us spread the word and reach more community members!
Vote: Add your vote to make a meaningful choice for your community.
Voting is open until November 30—don’t miss this chance to bring sustainable energy to a charity close to your heart!
Follow Us on Social Media and Join the Campaign!
Instagram: @ohm_energy_ukFacebook: OHM Energy Ltd
Let’s work together to light up a brighter future for our community!