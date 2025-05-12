Give us your views on the best option for council services to be reorganised in Hastings

We want to know what you think would be the best way for council services to be reorganised in our area.

East Sussex County Council currently covers the whole of East Sussex and looks after things like roads, education and social care for children and adults. Hastings Borough Council is one of five smaller councils that do things like collect bins, help people find homes and gives permission for new buildings. The government announced in December that it wants to bring services together so there are fewer councils that deliver all the services for an area. This is called Local Government Reorganisation.

In Hastings three potential options for how services could be reorganised are being considered. We want people’s feedback on these options. This is specific to Hastings.

There is also an East Sussex wide survey which is being shared across all five districts and boroughs.

All the feedback received will be used to put together a final response to the government in September. The final decision on how services will be reorganised will be made by the government.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “This will be the biggest change to how local councils work in more than 50 years, and we are keen to hear what Hastings’ residents, businesspeople and the voluntary and community sector think is the best option for local government reorganisation in Hastings.

“We have three options that we want people’s feedback on. Please read the information and come along to one of our face-to-face or online sessions to find out more and let us know what you think.”

There is more information about each of the three options on our website, and we will be holding face-to-face information sessions in May and June where you can find out more and ask questions. We are also organising an online session where you will be able to ask questions and hear about each of the options in more detail.

Find out more. Please send your feedback by Monday 30 June.