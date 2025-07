HERE'S a chance to have your say about the future of Alexandra Park in Hastings.

The re-launched Friends of Alexandra Park (FOAP) are holding their first Annual General Meeting at the park's greenhouse on Tuesday, August 12.

The meeting will run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the site off St Helens Road, near the Eat @ the Park Cafe.

The public can give their views about the park and how they would like to see it develop in the future.