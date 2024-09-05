Giving golfers - old chaps raise some dosh for hospice

By Richard Jameson
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:54 BST
The cheque is presented.
St Catherine’s Hospice has been Tilgate Senior Golfers chosen charity for some time now.

This year’s Captain Keith White has done an outstanding job on fundraising with the result that over £2,700 has been donated in this period.

Here is Keith presenting the cheque to Frankie Goodall supported by some of the members standing by the ninth green.

Frankie talked about the work of St Catherines and congratulated the Seniors and the management of the Tilgate Forest GC who have worked together to raise these much needed funds.

