Giving golfers - old chaps raise some dosh for hospice

The cheque is presented.

St Catherine’s Hospice has been Tilgate Senior Golfers chosen charity for some time now.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Captain Keith White has done an outstanding job on fundraising with the result that over £2,700 has been donated in this period.

Here is Keith presenting the cheque to Frankie Goodall supported by some of the members standing by the ninth green.

Frankie talked about the work of St Catherines and congratulated the Seniors and the management of the Tilgate Forest GC who have worked together to raise these much needed funds.