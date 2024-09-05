Giving golfers - old chaps raise some dosh for hospice
St Catherine’s Hospice has been Tilgate Senior Golfers chosen charity for some time now.
This year’s Captain Keith White has done an outstanding job on fundraising with the result that over £2,700 has been donated in this period.
Here is Keith presenting the cheque to Frankie Goodall supported by some of the members standing by the ninth green.
Frankie talked about the work of St Catherines and congratulated the Seniors and the management of the Tilgate Forest GC who have worked together to raise these much needed funds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.