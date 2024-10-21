Globetrotters Mini Golf returns to Camping World for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Step into a world of festive fun this holiday season as Globetrotters Mini Golf returns to Camping World in Horsham, bringing an exciting blend of Christmas magic, iconic global landmarks, and fun-filled memories for all ages.

Around the World in 9 Holes is back by popular demand, as Globetrotters Mini Golf has crafted an all-new, seasonally inspired 9-hole course, inviting visitors to putt their way through iconic global landmarks.

Whether you're navigating the Pyramids of Giza or sinking a shot at the Sydney Opera House, each hole offers its own challenges, all set against a backdrop of dazzling Christmas lights and festive decorations.

This interactive course is perfect for family outings, date nights, staff parties, and everything in between. Plus, with special photo-ops (snap a selfie with Humphrey the Camel!), you’ll have memories to cherish long after the game ends.

Family Friendly Fun That Won't Break the Bank This Christmas

Beyond mini golf, guests can enjoy an array of table games, including American pool, table tennis, table football, and cornhole, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

After playing, visitors can relax and refuel at the cozy Globetrotters Café, offering seasonal treats and hot drinks – the perfect way to warm up after an action-packed round of golf.

Commenting on this year’s event, Nick Martin, owner of Globetrotters Crazy Golf, said: "We’re excited to be back at Camping World this year, building on the success of last Christmas.

"Our goal is to create an even more memorable experience for our visitors, with added games and festive touches. Strengthening our partnership with Camping World and serving the Horsham community are really important to us, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for another season of holiday fun and laughter."

Private hire options are also available for corporate events, scout groups, or large family gatherings, with tailored packages to suit any occasion.