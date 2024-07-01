Going for gold! Horley care home to host sports day for community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Olympics fast approaching, a local care home is limbering up for its very own sporting tournament.

On Friday, July 26 from 2.30pm, Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road will be bringing Paris to Horley as it opens its doors for people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event is part of The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees more than 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including balloon tennis, bean bag throwing and other traditional sports day activities.

Following the games, visitors can also enjoy some light refreshments provided by the home.

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Horley, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Amherst House.

“The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day.

To find out more about Amherst House, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Terri Rowe on 01293 735820 or email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/amherst-house.