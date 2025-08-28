Going for gold! Sports day brings together young and young-at-heart in Horley

Competitive spirit was to the fore at a Horley care home as local children and residents took part in their very own sports day.

Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, welcomed children from Cary Nursery for a series of classic sporting activities.

The day was filled with friendly competition and cheers of encouragement as they participated in classic games, including egg and spoon races, bean bag balancing, and throwing competitions.

June Ives, 100, said: “What a brilliant day with the children, I don’t remember having anything like this when we were that age. It was so much fun! I really enjoyed the wheelchair races and the bean bag throwing with the children.”

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “Everyone had such a wonderful time enjoying some healthy and fun competition.

“The day was a great opportunity for residents to reminisce over fond memories they had playing sport or watching their children play sport. We understand the benefits to residents of light exercise as well as intergenerational activities, which encourage social interaction, improve their mood and help them stay active.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to the children from Cary Nursery for joining us for a fun day.”

Amherst House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and has its own cinema room, pub and hair and beauty salon.

