Going for gold: The Beacon celebrates Olympics in style

Shoppers have been flocking to The Beacon’s Olympic Corner to take selfies under the famous rings and help mark the 2024 championships taking place in Paris.

The display area features a floral chair and “lawn” under the Olympic rings, offering visitors the perfect spot for a shopping break and the chance for a quick photo.

The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said the seating area under the rings was proving a big hit.

“We will help celebrate the Olympics until the closing ceremony on Sunday August 11,” Mark said. “It’s proved a very popular spot and there is often a queue of people waiting for their chance for a selfie.”

Olympic Corner designer Paul Spink takes a break to review his handywork.

Olympic Corner was designed and built by Media Attention. Partner Paul Spink said he was delighted at the amount of interest it had gathered.

“We were keen to celebrate the Paris Olympics in some way, and offering shoppers a place to sit, relax and take a photo under the iconic rings seemed a good idea,” Paul said. “We are so pleased it has proved a hit and that it helps remind visitors that the Olympics are underway.”