Going for gold! West Sussex care homes host sports days for local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the Olympics fast approaching, local care home residents are limbering up for their very own sporting tournament.

Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas in Littlehampton, and Martlet Manor, on Butler’s Green Road in Haywards Heath, will be bringing Paris to West Sussex as they open their doors for local people to enjoy their own versions of the Games.

The events come as both homes join The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, table tennis and bean bag toss.

Residents at Care UK's care homes get active for sports day

Visitors at Darlington Court, whose event takes place on Saturday 20th July from 11am, can also enjoy a traditional summer barbecue cooked by the home’s talented Head Chef.

While on Tuesday 23rd July from 11.30am, visitors to Marlet Manor can also enjoy listening to entertainment from a live ukelele player.

Jan Milosavljevic, Deputy Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are part of a strong community here in West Sussex, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like in our Care UK care homes.”

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “The Olympics has brought about a fantastic opportunity to rediscover residents’ own sporting history and passion – and we’re keen to share this sporting fever with the local community.

”We can’t wait to welcome the community into our homes to join in the fun and games this summer.”