Goldstone Rum wins Best New Business award

Goldstone Rum, a fast-growing distillery based in Henfield just outside of Brighton, has claimed the prestigious "Best New Business" award at the Sussex Business Conference Awards. The win comes as a significant achievement for the young company, which has been making waves in the spirits industry.

Founded by local entrepreneurs Georgina and John Bowell, Goldstone Rum has quickly established itself as a leading craft rum producer in the UK, blending natural ingredients and no artificial flavourings with high-quality, small-batch production. The distillery’s unique flavours have earned rave reviews from both customers and industry experts.

The Sussex Business Awards ceremony, held on October 10 at Hickstead Showground, brought together the region’s top entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators.

The "Best New Business" category recognises emerging companies that have shown outstanding growth, creativity, and commitment to the community. Goldstone Rum was up against tough competition but stood out for its commitment to using only fresh ingredients, supporting local business and its rapid expansion across the South East.

Goldstone Range

Accepting the award, co-founder John Bowell expressed his gratitude to the judges, their team, and the local community that has embraced their product. "Winning this award is a dream come true for us. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in Goldstone Rum, from our small but passionate team to the producers who help us create something special."

Georgina Bowell, co-founder, added: "This is just the beginning. We’re excited about what the future holds, and we’re committed to continuing our journey of producing top-tier rum while supporting the local economy."

Goldstone Rum is located in Henfield Sussex, they offer regular tours of their distillery and have a popular rum school, which was recently featured on Four in a Bed, where guests can distil their own flavour of rum.

This award solidifies Goldstone Rum's place as a key player in the UK’s vibrant craft spirits scene and underscores the exciting potential of small businesses in Sussex. As the distillery looks ahead, the local community and rum enthusiasts alike are eager to see what new innovations and flavours the company will bring to the table.