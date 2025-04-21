Good Friday Walk of Witness in Littlehampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year, over 150 Christians (plus assorted dogs, prams and pushchairs) took part in the Good Friday Walk in Littlehampton.

The procession set off from St Mary’s Churchyard at 11am, continuing through the High Street, with pauses for reflection outside the Arcade and Post Office and later at the Clock Tower.

The final stop was in the garden of “1 High Street” (the new name of the Building shared between the United and Trinity Churches), where a short service was held, led by Martin Garratt of Trinity Church. There was an opportunity afterwards to get together over a cuppa and a hot cross bun!