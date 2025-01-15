Good Morning Britain highlights Newhaven Community Cafe’s role in supporting local residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Havens Connections Café, at the Hillcrest Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven, welcomed GMB outside broadcaster, Nick Dixon, last week to showcase its vital role in providing warm spaces and community support for residents during the colder months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it re-opened in September 2024, the cafe has become a cornerstone of support for locals, offering a warm meal and a welcoming space for all.

With the rising cost of living and the challenges many face, the cafe has stepped up to provide food, companionship, and resources for those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe has organized various events to unite people and address the community's needs, including workshops, social gatherings, and food pantries. These efforts align with a growing movement across the UK to create warm spaces where individuals can find refuge, support, and connection, especially during winter.

GMB Reporter Nick Dixon with volunteers and staff of the Havens Community Hub & Havens Connections Cafe.

“We were honoured to have Good Morning Britain shine a light on our community cafe and the incredible work being done by working in partnership with other community groups,” said Paula Woolven, charity founder. “Our mission is to ensure that everyone in our community feels welcome and can access resources they need to thrive.”

For more information about the Café visit: https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/havens-connections-cafe