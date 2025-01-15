Good Morning Britain highlights Newhaven Community Cafe’s role in supporting local residents
Since it re-opened in September 2024, the cafe has become a cornerstone of support for locals, offering a warm meal and a welcoming space for all.
With the rising cost of living and the challenges many face, the cafe has stepped up to provide food, companionship, and resources for those in need.
The cafe has organized various events to unite people and address the community's needs, including workshops, social gatherings, and food pantries. These efforts align with a growing movement across the UK to create warm spaces where individuals can find refuge, support, and connection, especially during winter.
“We were honoured to have Good Morning Britain shine a light on our community cafe and the incredible work being done by working in partnership with other community groups,” said Paula Woolven, charity founder. “Our mission is to ensure that everyone in our community feels welcome and can access resources they need to thrive.”
For more information about the Café visit: https://www.havenscommunityhub.co.uk/havens-connections-cafe