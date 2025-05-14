Goodwood and Rolls-Royce team up to preserve the Trundle
A new layer of chalk – covering just over 1,000 square metres – has now been laid across the most worn parts of the ramparts. This “sacrificial” layer is designed to protect the ancient structure underneath while making the surface safer and more even for walkers.
Although the route over the Trundle isn’t a formal public footpath, Goodwood recognises its value to the community. This project means locals and visitors can continue to enjoy the views for years to come, without damaging the monument itself. Annual monitoring will now form part of Goodwood’s ongoing conservation efforts, to ensure the Trundle remains resilient against further wear and tear.
This project is part of Goodwood’s broader commitment to sustainability, heritage preservation, and enhancing the quality of life for those who live, work, and walk in and around the Estate.