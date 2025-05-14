Goodwood and Rolls-Royce team up to preserve the Trundle

Goodwood has completed vital conservation work to protect one of the area's most treasured landmarks – the Trundle, an ancient hillfort with sweeping views across Chichester, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth, and the Isle of Wight. The ramparts of the Trundle have deteriorated quite drastically in recent years, particularly during lockdown when the area became a much-loved escape for local walkers. With footfall and weather taking their toll, Goodwood worked closely with both Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Historic England to carry out sensitive repairs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new layer of chalk – covering just over 1,000 square metres – has now been laid across the most worn parts of the ramparts. This “sacrificial” layer is designed to protect the ancient structure underneath while making the surface safer and more even for walkers.

Although the route over the Trundle isn’t a formal public footpath, Goodwood recognises its value to the community. This project means locals and visitors can continue to enjoy the views for years to come, without damaging the monument itself. Annual monitoring will now form part of Goodwood’s ongoing conservation efforts, to ensure the Trundle remains resilient against further wear and tear.

This project is part of Goodwood’s broader commitment to sustainability, heritage preservation, and enhancing the quality of life for those who live, work, and walk in and around the Estate.