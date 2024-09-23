Goodwood Estate announces appointment of Adam Waterworth as new CEO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwood is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Adam Waterworth, from Tuesday, October 1.

Mr Waterworth, who has been at Goodwood for over 14 years, takes up the role from Chris Woodgate, who has been at the helm for the last seven years.

He has served in senior roles at Goodwood since joining in 2010, most recently as the Events Managing Director, where he broadened his remit from horseracing to include all of the estate’s headline events in 2020. Prior to Goodwood, he held various positions across a number of UK racecourses.

Known for his strong commercial achievements and passion for creating exceptional experiences, it was the obvious appointment for the business when Chris Woodgate decided to step down in early 2024 to spend more time with his young family.

Adam Waterworth, CEO at the Goodwood Estate.

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, Executive Chairman of the Goodwood Estate, said: “I am delighted that Adam will become our new CEO in October, bringing his assured leadership and track record of performance and delivery to the role. We have an exciting future ahead of us at Goodwood and I look forward to working closely with Adam as we affirm our long-term plans and opportunities in the coming months.

"I’d also like to thank Chris for his dedicated leadership over the last seven years. Chris helped navigate Goodwood through the difficult Covid period and was a crucial pillar in the recovery and subsequent growth of the business in the years that have followed. I know that all his friends here are sad to see him go and the respect we have for him will continue beyond his time at Goodwood.”

Mr Waterworth said: “It is an honour to become Goodwood’s CEO and lead the organisation into its next chapter. As we plan for the future, we can draw from over 300 years of heritage and history, and I’m proud to have such a strong team with me as we continue to develop and host amazing experiences for our customers, fans and partners.”