Goodwood Revival named winner of Motorsport UK’s Environmental Sustainability Award

Goodwood Revival was awarded the Motorsport UK Environmental Sustainability Award, celebrating the event’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable future for motorsport.

The Duke of Richmond collected the accolade during Motorsport UK’s annual Night of Champions awards evening, on Saturday 25 January 2025 with the sport’s leading drivers, volunteers, personalities and community members widely celebrated.

Established in 2012, the award was created to acknowledge a truly exceptional achievement or contribution towards environmental responsibility and active promotion of sustainability within motorsport activities, events and communications.

In a milestone moment, the 2024 Goodwood Revival became the world’s first historic motorsport event to run its entire race roster solely on sustainable fuel, as part of a landmark initiative. All those competing were required to use a fuel which had a minimum of 70% advanced sustainable components.

The new regulations have been gradually introduced at Goodwood, with the first sustainably-fuelled race taking place at the 2023 Revival, followed by two sustainably-fuelled races at the 81st Members’ Meeting in April 2024. No modifications are required in order for cars and bikes to run on the ‘drop-in’ sustainable fuels.

Goodwood will continue to champion the use of sustainable fuels in 2025, with all competitors at the 82nd Members’ Meeting and Goodwood Revival required to race using sustainable fuel.

Goodwood Estate's 11,000 acres are managed to provide, enhance, and protect natural assets and ecosystems for future generations. The estate is constantly evolving and continues to meet the challenges of climate change with creativity and innovation.

Jessica Runicles, Head of Sustainability, Motosport UK, comments, “Goodwood's decision to run its celebratory Goodwood Revival event on sustainable fuels truly showcases the estate's commitment to future-proofing motorsport. This goes alongside the work they are carrying out across their venue to support sustainability throughout. A huge congratulations to the team, and we look forward to seeing what their 2025 event calendar has in store.”

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL, founder of the Goodwood Revival said: “I was delighted to accept the Environmental Sustainability Award for the Goodwood Revival. We’re incredibly proud to have played a part in promoting the wider adoption of sustainable fuels by becoming the world’s first historic motorsport event to mandate their use. I’d like to thank all of our participating owners, drivers, riders and preparers for their support, and we look forward to continuing to champion the use of sustainable fuels into 2025 and beyond, helping to securing a future for the sport we love so much.”