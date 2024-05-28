Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday and Thursday, June 5 and 6, the UK will pause to reflect and remember on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Goodwood will join the commemorations, with The Duke of Richmond set to light a beacon on St Roche’s Hill (The Trundle) at 9.15pm. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Due to its proximity to France, Sussex played a prominent role in the build-up of the D-Day operations on June 6, 1944.

In Chichester and the surrounding areas, multiple sites were used by the military including Singleton, Boxgrove, and Westbourne. Goodwood House had been transformed into a hospital at the outbreak of the Second World War, with wards and an operating theatre. In the lead up to D-Day it was used by the 6th, 23rd and 121st General Hospitals Royal Army Medical Corps, who were tasked with preparing for the high number of expected casualties. This included packing tents ready to be erected as temporary hospitals in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Chichester, the first meetings to co-ordinate the final D-Day plans were held at The Ship in North Street, Chichester, April 1944. The strategic planning of the airborne attacks took place at the Tangmere Sector Operations Room at College Hall, Bishop Otter College, now part of the University of Chichester. On D-Day and the days that followed, the Tangmere Operation Room at College Hall controlled 56 squadrons from a total of 18 airfields.

Goodwood Racecourse and The Trundle.

Throughout 1943 and early 1944, Allied troops from Britain, Canada and the US undertook training in landing exercises across the South coast, including at the Witterings and Bracklesham Bay.

Following the major commemorative events in Portsmouth (June 5) and at the National Memorial Arboretum (June 6), the Goodwood beacon will be lit at 9.15pm on the southern side of St Roche’s Hill (The Trundle). The Duke of Richmond would like to extend an invitation to all to join him on this important occasion.

Anyone wishing to attend should park in the car park at Goodwood Racecourse, where they will be directed across the road and up the path towards the top of the hill. The beacon will be positioned on the southern side looking out to sea.