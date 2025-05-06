Goodwoof announces winner of Michael Morpurgo children's storywriting competition
This year, Goodwoof will celebrate the small but mighty dachshund so the challenge was set for children to write the opposite of a shaggy dog story. Instead, they had to craft a snappy short story with an engaging theme involving Richmond the fictitious dachshund.
Competition organisers were delighted that so many children were inspired by Michael Morpurgo’s work to put pen to paper in order to entertain and impress the judging panel and indeed the man himself. After a difficult shortlisting task, first prize was awarded to Pippa of Kingscourt School, Catherington. Runners up, who all receive family tickets for Goodwoof, are Austin and Eve from Lavant C of E Primary School, Alyssa from Fishbourne C of E Primary School and Myla, also from Kingscourt School.
Michael Morpurgo said, “It was wonderful to read all the short stories about Richmond, the intrepid dachshund. He got up to all sorts of exciting adventures and I wanted to know more about what he'd seen at the end of his garden.
You all clearly love writing and telling stories that are sometimes funny and exciting, and sometimes sad and thoughtful. Writing and telling stories is one of the greatest things that you can do with your imagination, and I am so grateful to you all for letting me share in your passion for words. Keep writing and telling your stories. The world needs storytellers like you more than ever.”
First prize winner, Pippa said, “I’m incredibly happy and proud of myself. I’m also in shock as I never thought I’d win. I’m extremely excited to go to Goodwoof and meet Michael Morpurgo. I love to read of course, so am over the moon with my prize of so many of his books!”
Pippa’s mum, Laura said, “I am unbelievably proud of Pippa. She has always had a great imagination and has loved books even before she could walk.”
Michael Morpurgo will be at Goodwoof on Saturday 17 May. Tickets and more information are available at goodwood.com.
Copies of his latest book, Cobweb, will be on sale at the event’s bookshop.