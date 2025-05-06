Goodwoof announces winner of Michael Morpurgo children's storywriting competition

Richmond the dachshund was the subject of children's stories

Budding young authors aged 11 and under from schools across West Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire unleashed their imaginations recently in the hope of meeting internationally celebrated author, poet and playwright, Sir Michael Morpurgo and scooping an amazing haul of his books for themselves, as well as for their school library, plus a family ticket to see Michael talking about his latest book, Cobweb in Goodwoof’s Literary Corner on Saturday 17 May.

This year, Goodwoof will celebrate the small but mighty dachshund so the challenge was set for children to write the opposite of a shaggy dog story. Instead, they had to craft a snappy short story with an engaging theme involving Richmond the fictitious dachshund.

Competition organisers were delighted that so many children were inspired by Michael Morpurgo’s work to put pen to paper in order to entertain and impress the judging panel and indeed the man himself. After a difficult shortlisting task, first prize was awarded to Pippa of Kingscourt School, Catherington. Runners up, who all receive family tickets for Goodwoof, are Austin and Eve from Lavant C of E Primary School, Alyssa from Fishbourne C of E Primary School and Myla, also from Kingscourt School.

Michael Morpurgo said, “It was wonderful to read all the short stories about Richmond, the intrepid dachshund. He got up to all sorts of exciting adventures and I wanted to know more about what he'd seen at the end of his garden.

Michael Morpurgo will be talking about his own love of writing about dogs at Goodwoof

You all clearly love writing and telling stories that are sometimes funny and exciting, and sometimes sad and thoughtful. Writing and telling stories is one of the greatest things that you can do with your imagination, and I am so grateful to you all for letting me share in your passion for words. Keep writing and telling your stories. The world needs storytellers like you more than ever.”

First prize winner, Pippa said, “I’m incredibly happy and proud of myself. I’m also in shock as I never thought I’d win. I’m extremely excited to go to Goodwoof and meet Michael Morpurgo. I love to read of course, so am over the moon with my prize of so many of his books!”

Pippa’s mum, Laura said, “I am unbelievably proud of Pippa. She has always had a great imagination and has loved books even before she could walk.”

Michael Morpurgo will be at Goodwoof on Saturday 17 May. Tickets and more information are available at goodwood.com.

Copies of his latest book, Cobweb, will be on sale at the event’s bookshop.