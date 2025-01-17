Goring Hall Hospital raises more than £17,000 for The Community Dementia Hive, part of the Beehive Care Charity Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goring Hall Hospital is proud to announce it has raised an impressive £17,000 for The Community Dementia Hive, the hospital’s chosen charity for 2024. This significant achievement underscores the hospital’s commitment to supporting local initiatives and making a meaningful impact in the community.

Throughout the year, Goring Hall Hospital staff, patients, and supporters came together for a variety of fundraising activities.

Highlights included a vibrant summer fayre featuring a popular dog show, which brought families and furry friends together in a day of fun.

Additionally, a dedicated skydive team of hospital staff, including Executive Director Nichola Evans, took to the skies in an exhilarating display of courage and generosity.

Cheque presentation at Goring Hall Hospital.

Regular raffles and other events further contributed to the impressive total.

Nichola Evans, Executive Director of Goring Hall Hospital, expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed: "We are overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm shown by our staff, patients, and local community. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the incredible work of the Community Dementia Hive, helping individuals and families impacted by dementia."

The Community Dementia Hive provides vital support and resources to those living with dementia and their carers in the West Sussex area.

This partnership reflects Goring Hall Hospital’s dedication to fostering strong ties within the community and championing important causes.