Graffham's Lavington Stud and Estate gains organic status

The 390 acres of mainly meadowland were bought by James and Bianca Pitt in 2021 after they had been used for around a century by the Buchanan-Macdonald family to rear top-flight racehorses. Since then, the Pitts have added some 260 more acres of predominantly woodland on Graffham Down’s scarp slope.

They already owned Hoyle Farm, on the borders with Heyshott – which achieved Soil Association organic status two years ago.

The land at Hoyle, and more recently at Lavington too, is used by Brett and Katie Sacks for their Slow Grown Farm’s herd of rare native Red Poll and Northern Dairy Shorthorn cattle and Saddleback pigs – producing their highly regarded cheese, charcuterie, beef and pork.

The few other local farms to hold Soil Association organic certification include Goodwood’s Home Farm, Trefoil Farm in Lodsworth, Plaistow’s Lee House Farm, Oving's Wayside Organics and Rookery Farm near Bognor Regis.

During the two-year certification period, Lavington had to follow all organic requirements, covering farming practices, animal welfare, processing and packaging. The Soil Association’s standards are stricter than European organic regulations, including additional measures to protect the environment, promote animal welfare and ensure human health. Its inspectors visited Lavington and will continue to do so annually to carry out thorough inspections. They can return at any time unannounced for extra checks, to review practices and paperwork.

Bianca Pitt said: “We are strong advocates of organic farming – it is better for the planet, animals, wildlife and people– so we are delighted that Lavington Stud and Estate has joined our Hoyle Farm in gaining this highest fully organic status.

"Achieving this certification was a natural step for us. The way we were already farming here meant we didn’t have to change any practices – we were already meeting the standards required and, in many ways, we’ve been going way beyond them. For example, our Slow Grown Farm dairy and beef herds are 100 per cent grass-fed.”

Explaining just some of the detail involved in the process, she noted: “Many people believe organic is simply about not spraying crops with chemicals, but it’s so much more than that. Yes, all synthetic weedkillers and fertilisers are banned, but farming organically also means you cannot use routine antibiotics or genetically modified ingredients, including in animal feed, besides highly regulating animal welfare.”

It brings many side benefits, she pointed out, attracting and nurturing much more insect life, slowing or reversing the global decline in the creatures that are vital in pollinating plants. Largely as a result, biodiversity is a third more than on other farms. Farming organically also produces half as many emissions.

Bianca concluded: “For us, organic isn’t just about the label – it’s about supporting and committing to a movement that nurtures the land, respects animals, and builds a healthier future for people and the planet.”

In March, 14 of Lavington’s fields, covering a total of 104 acres, were sown – by drone – with some 100 kg of traditional meadow wildflower seed.

Lavington Stud and Estate's 650 acres in Graffham are now certified as organic.

Chacuterie and cheese produced by Slow Grown Farm at Hoyle and Lavington Stud and Estate.

The cattle reared by Slow Grow Farm at Lavington and Hoyle exceed the Soil Association's organic requirements with their 100 per cent grass diet.