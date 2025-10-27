Graffham's new Play Park completed

Graffham's new Play Park is now complete with the installation of the final bits of kit, after the villagers behind it raised some £100,000 in funding.

The first phase was opened by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith just in time for the Christmas holidays, with swings, a zipwire, tunnel, slide, roundabout and climbing frame, built in natural materials and fitted by Playsafe, from Elsted.

It was closed for few days earlier this month to allow the final pieces of equipment to be added – a ‘spinning cup’ and playhouse for toddlers, a seesaw and a giant multi-play ‘scrambler’ with a slide – after the fund-raising reached its final target with a £16,000 grant from Chichester District Council.

It was reopen again in time for the autumn half-term holidays. The verdict of the first youngsters to try out the latest kit: “Brilliant!”

Graffham Parish Councilset the ballrolling with £20,000from its Community Investment Levy fund. Villagers and friends collectively pledged £15,000, topped up by £3,000 of Gift Aid, with further contributions from Graffham Tennis Club and Graffham Festival 2024.

Ensuring the project came to life was a ‘donation in kind’ from Glen and Asta Manchester, of Selham House and The Woodcote, with their building team carrying out all the ground works and supplying the woodchip, new fencing and gates.

The Lottery Fund kicked off phase 2 of fund-raising with a £16,000 gift.

Rachel Gerrett, who has been leading the team behind the project, said: “Thanks to everyone involved for your support. These final elements allow children of different ages and abilities to play at the same time, providing several different types of physical challenges.”

Graffham Recreation Ground Chairman John Bracey added: “It is a real credit to the village that this once-in-a-generation project has been completed entirely through charitable and public grants, private donations and Gift Aid – without having to dip into the parish council precept for one penny – thanks to all the generous people concerned.”