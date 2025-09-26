Grand opening of new visitor information hub for Brighton & Hove

A new visitor information hub will open its doors at the Brighton i360 on Saturday 27 September providing a one-stop shop for all things Brighton & Hove.

The hub will be a welcome information point for the thousands of visitors who arrive in the city each year, keen to explore its many attractions and plan their visit.

From where to stay and eat, finding out what’s on at the clubs and theatres, to advice on how to travel around the city, the hub will provide a vital service for visitors while benefitting the many city businesses which rely on tourism.

The new visitor information hub is a partnership between The Brighton & Hove Tourism Alliance, Culture Calling and Brighton i360, with support from VisitBrighton.

It will open daily inside in the gift shop area of the Brighton i360 on the lower beach level, between 10.30am and 5pm.

The Mayor of Brighton & Hove, Councillor Amanda Grimshaw, will be officially opening the new visitor information hub at 12 noon on Saturday 27 September.

To celebrate the opening, there will be a family fun day between 11am and 4pm, which will include entertainment, games and giveaways.

Councillor Birgit Miller, Cabinet member for Culture, Heritage and Tourism, said: “Whether you’re here for a week, a day, or you live here, we want everyone to feel informed, inspired, and warmly welcomed.

“Bringing this visitor information hub to life is the result of strong partnerships, shared vision, and a lot of hard work. I want to thank everyone who made this possible – Brighton & Hove Tourism Alliance, Culture Calling, our very own VisitBrighton and the Brighton i360 team who have generously volunteered their space and time.”

“While there’s lots of info out there about what’s going on, it’s important visitors have an easy to find space to speak to someone, and this prominent seafront location is the perfect spot.”

Anne Ackord, Chair of Brighton & Hove Tourism Alliance said: “The new visitor hub is a fantastic addition to Brighton & Hove’s tourism offer. It’s not just a place to pick up a map, it’s a vibrant welcome that reflects the energy and creativity of our city.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide visitors with a space where they can discover everything Brighton & Hove has available.”

Ben Bevan Atkinson, from the Brighton i360 added: “We are delighted here at the Brighton i360 to play a key part in bringing together such an exciting addition in our visitor experience across Brighton & Hove.

“In partnership with the Tourism Alliance and VisitBrighton, providing a decided space for visitors and locals alike to learn more about our incredible city and its attractions marks a real step forward in us being a key player in bringing hospitality together at our iconic seafront venue.”