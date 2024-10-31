Grand reopening of Beacon Academy's all weather astro pitch

Beacon Academy, Wealden District Council and Crowborough Hockey Club are celebrating the official opening of the school’s newly renovated astro pitch.

The all-weather sports facility is used daily by students in all year groups at the 11-18 Academy in Crowborough, as well as students at Grove Park School, visiting primary schools and external community sports clubs.

The essential upgrades to the facility, including the replacement of the astro carpet and the installation of new LED lighting, were completed in the summer term and the pitch is now in use for multiple sports such as football, tag rugby, lacrosse, tennis, hockey and cricket.

Representatives of Wealden District Council and Crowborough Hockey Club joined Beacon Academy staff and students on Wednesday 23 October, to celebrate the official opening of the facility with speeches, a ribbon cutting ceremony and to watch games of football and hockey played on the newly renovated pitch.

Cllr Kelvin Williams highlighted the importance of ensuring high quality sports provision is available across the district.

Keith Slattery, Headteacher of Beacon Academy, said:

“The opening of our renovated Astro pitch marks the successful completion of a campaign to enhance this much needed school and community resource. As a school, we have been working to raise funds to replace the astro carpet since 2017, ringfencing a proportion of the money raised by our students and their families through our annual sponsored walk to support the campaign. However, the renovations would not have been possible without the additional support of Wealden District Council, who have confirmed that they can support the vital renovations with a substantial grant of up to £311,000. We are also extremely fortunate to have the support of Crowborough Hockey Club, who through fundraising, member donations and financial planning over the years, have pledged to make an extremely generous contribution to help fund the essential replacement of the astro carpet. On behalf of all students, staff and trustees at Beacon Academy, we would like to thank our parents and carers, Wealden District Council and Crowborough Hockey Club for the part they have played in securing this outcome for our school and wider community.”

Cllr Kelvin Williams, Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management Portfolio Holder at Wealden District Council, said:

“I was delighted to attend the opening of the newly refurbished hockey pitch. By working in partnership, we at Wealden District Council, Beacon Academy and Crowborough Hockey Club have all contributed to this project which has safeguarded hockey provision in this area for many years to come.

The refurbishment and lighting improvements have cost in the region of £376,000 and the importance of supporting this facility has been demonstrated by the council to help ensure that high quality sports provision is available across the district and can be enjoyed by many generations to come.

As we know, sport helps to connect people and bring communities together. The council is proud to have helped give this facility a new lease of life so it can provide opportunities for everyone to lead healthier and active lifestyles. This type of project is exactly what the new administration is wanting to do more of in the coming years to improve the wellbeing of all our residents.

The new pitch is designed to meet the highest standards, offering the best possible environment to train and compete. I wish all the players of Crowborough Hockey Club good luck and for a successful season ahead.”

The pitch is now in use and is also available to hire to other local sports clubs. Please visit www.beacon-academy.org for further information or email booking enquiries to [email protected].