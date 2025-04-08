Grand reopening of Hailsham's Market Café

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Grand Re-opening of the Market Café on the Cattle Market site in Hailsham last week was attended by many supporters and the Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook.

Following retirement of Colin Keeley and Ros Best after 25 years, the café is now under the new management of Chantelle Bratton and mum Jane. Chantelle has worked very hard to breathe new life into the café, redecorating throughout and creating a children's corner. Mum, Kelly Marie Blundell-Smith said, "I have been bringing my daughter to the market café regularly since she was a week old and now she is able to play here. It's very homely."

The Café will continue to serve everybody who pops by and especially the farmers of Hailsham and surrounding areas at their weekly Livestock Markets on Wednesdays from 7am to 4pm and at the Friday morning market and boot fair from 7am to 2pm. She is looking forward to reopening for the Farmers Market on the 2nd Saturday each month and for other ad hoc events taking place on the site.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new look café, Hailsham Mayor, Councillor Paul Holbrook, said that "the continuation of the café is carrying on a tradition which is an absolutely integral part of what Hailsham is - a market town and one of the last surviving markets in the South of England. May the Market Café continue for another 25 years."

Chantelle thanked loyal customers, supporters, family and friends who came along and supported her at the opening. Hailsham Livestock Market, on its social media page said, Chantelle and her team had a superb opening day, serving a main of locally sourced roast lamb, very much enjoyed by farmers and market goers who consumed 5 legs of lamb in total. Thank you for keeping all the farmers and market staff well fed."

Chantelle is hoping that local community groups will get in touch to meet there as well as in the future hosting birthday events and become a community venue. Enquiries about the Market Café to 07542 831852.