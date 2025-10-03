Grandads Front Room CIC receives community safety funding boost

Grandads Front Room CIC has received a grant of £3,000 from the Police & Crime Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund provides grants up to £5,000 to local organisations and projects that deliver a lasting and positive impact on the local community.

Danny Dawes, who accepted the grant award on behalf of Grandads Front Room CIC, explains how the funding will help reduce crime and improve community safety in Bognor Regis, saying, “We’re really pleased to have been awarded this grant from the Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund. It means we can step in quickly with emergency support for people in crisis, like survivors of domestic abuse, helping them feel safe and stabilised. If we can give people practical help, a listening ear and signposting to the right services, we’ll not only reduce repeat harm but also build trust and confidence in the police. Working together from our welcoming community space, we hope to make it easier for people to come forward, get support and start rebuilding their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commending Grandads Front Room CIC on its successful bid Mrs Bourne said: “As PCC I have a statutory responsibility for commissioning county-wide community safety and crime prevention programmes.

Community Safety Fund logos

“Grandads Front Room’s project, Safe Start Crisis Response and Recovery Support, is a great example of an innovative local project that aims to make our communities safer.

“Since launching the Safer in Sussex Fund in December 2013, nearly £1.5 million has been allocated to support over 300 crime reduction and community safety initiatives.

“This money makes a real difference to local people and neighbourhoods. The high numbers of bids each time shows organisations and community groups are committed to keeping Sussex a safe place in which to live.”

To find out more about the funding made available to community groups by the Police & Crime Commissioner visit: https://www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk/apply-for-funding/.