Grants available to plant more community orchards across the Chichester District

Community groups and parish councils in the Chichester District are being encouraged to apply for funding to increase the number of community orchards across the district. These are collections of fruit trees grown in public spaces and shared by residents.

A total of £9,000 is available, as part of the second round of the Tree Chichester District scheme’s Community Orchard initiative, which is run by Chichester District Council.

The fund is open until Friday, January 17, 2025, and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. It will help pay for trees and items such as stakes, cages and tree ties and all planting must be completed before the end of March 2025. Those wishing to apply should request an application form by emailing: [email protected]

The initiative is funded through HM Government’s £2.5m Coronation Living Heritage Fund developed to celebrate His Majesty’s coronation and pay tribute to his passion for the environment.

Chichester District Council is one of 39 councils across UK participating in the fund to help meet the Environmental Action Plan’s goals of increasing land area under tree cover to 16.5% by 2050. Through the establishment of community orchards these local authorities are able to support the creation of productive green spaces for connecting communities with nature, improving mental and physical wellbeing and encouraging social cohesion.

Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council, says: “In the 2023-24 planting season, we supported the creation of two new community orchards in Chichester and Bracklesham, and the expansion of a third in Easebourne.

“A total of 38 different fruit trees have been planted last winter, including apples, pears, cherries, greengages, plums, and crab apples, raising the total number of fruit trees planted through the Tree Chichester District scheme to 178 since 2022. These 178 trees include plantings at a further seven new community orchards established in the last two years.

“We’re keen to hear from community groups and parish councils who are interested in planting or expanding more community orchards in the upcoming season that will provide healthy, fresh produce to local communities for decades to come.

"While increasing tree cover is important, we are also encouraging people to protect and nurture existing mature trees that are safe and healthy. Trees are a precious natural asset and, as a natural carbon sink, are a vital part of the fight against climate change.”