Grants of up to £20,000 on offer for nature conservation in the High Weald National Landscape
What can I apply for?
The High Weald Nature and Community Fund aims to:
- Create wildlife-friendly spaces like community gardens, pocket parks, allotments, orchards, and school growing areas, especially in towns and villages.
- Enhance habitats through pond creation, wetlands, tree and hedge planting, wildflower meadows, and wildlife boxes.
- Support habitat restoration, including hedge-laying, coppicing, and removing invasive species.
- Engage communities in managing green spaces, volunteering, and provide training for conservation projects.
- Improve access for underrepresented groups, including young people, those with physical or mental health challenges, and people living with disabilities.
The Fund is managed by the High Weald National Landscape Partnership and funded by Lund Trust.
How does it work?
- Please read the Grant Criteria and Guidance document >>
- Use our simple online enquiry form to register your interest in the Fund: SUBMIT AN ENQUIRY FOR 2025 >>
- Sign up for one of our informal webinars to learn more about the application process for the Fund, assessment criteria and the type of projects that could be funded: Book your place >>
For more information and project inspiration, visit our dedicated webpage: https://highweald.org/grants/high-weald-fund
The deadline for submitting your application is 14 July 2025. Good luck!
About the High Weald National Landscape
The High Weald National Landscape is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a cherished part of the English countryside. It is distinguished by rolling hills, small irregular-shaped fields, abundant woodlands and hedgerows, scattered farmsteads, and historic sunken lanes. Recognised as the best-preserved medieval landscape in Northern Europe, it has a rich historical character and ecological significance.
Spanning parts of four counties - East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, and Surrey - at the heart of South East England, the High Weald is the fourth largest of the UK’s 50 National Landscapes. These landscapes encompass some of Britain’s most spectacular and valued countryside, playing a vital role in conservation and heritage.
High Weald National Landscape Partnership
The Partnership’s mission is to ensure that the High Weald National Landscape remains a beautiful, thriving place where all people feel a sense of belonging. While the landscape itself is remarkable, it is the people who make it truly outstanding.
As a small but dedicated organisation, we collaborate with a wide range of partners, including land managers, local communities, and policymakers. Together, we work to deliver the shared vision outlined in the High Weald AONB Management Plan, ensuring a sustainable and well-managed future for this treasured landscape.
More information on the area and partnership at www.highweald.org