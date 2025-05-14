Grants of up to £20,000 on offer for nature conservation in the High Weald National Landscape

The High Weald Nature and Community Fund is now open for new applications, supporting work that benefits nature and people across the High Weald National Landscape, including the villages and towns in and around it. Whether you're a community group, CIC, school, charity, church, Parish Council or other non-profit body who owns or manages land in the area, this is your chance to make a real positive change in your corner of the High Weald – both for today and for future generations. Grants range from £500 up to £20,000, with larger amounts available for large-scale, multi-year projects.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What can I apply for?

The High Weald Nature and Community Fund aims to:

Create wildlife-friendly spaces like community gardens, pocket parks, allotments, orchards, and school growing areas, especially in towns and villages.

like community gardens, pocket parks, allotments, orchards, and school growing areas, especially in towns and villages. Enhance habitats through pond creation, wetlands, tree and hedge planting, wildflower meadows, and wildlife boxes.

through pond creation, wetlands, tree and hedge planting, wildflower meadows, and wildlife boxes. Support habitat restoration , including hedge-laying, coppicing, and removing invasive species.

, including hedge-laying, coppicing, and removing invasive species. Engage communities in managing green spaces, volunteering, and provide training for conservation projects.

in managing green spaces, volunteering, and provide training for conservation projects. Improve access for underrepresented groups, including young people, those with physical or mental health challenges, and people living with disabilities.

Volunteers at Langton Green, who received a grant for tree planting

The Fund is managed by the High Weald National Landscape Partnership and funded by Lund Trust.

How does it work?

Please read the Grant Criteria and Guidance document >> Use our simple online enquiry form to register your interest in the Fund: SUBMIT AN ENQUIRY FOR 2025 >> Sign up for one of our informal webinars to learn more about the application process for the Fund, assessment criteria and the type of projects that could be funded: Book your place >>

For more information and project inspiration, visit our dedicated webpage: https://highweald.org/grants/high-weald-fund

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kent High Weald Partnership received a grant to remove invasive species at Sherwood Lake, near Tunbridge Wells

The deadline for submitting your application is 14 July 2025. Good luck!

About the High Weald National Landscape

The High Weald National Landscape is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a cherished part of the English countryside. It is distinguished by rolling hills, small irregular-shaped fields, abundant woodlands and hedgerows, scattered farmsteads, and historic sunken lanes. Recognised as the best-preserved medieval landscape in Northern Europe, it has a rich historical character and ecological significance.

Spanning parts of four counties - East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, and Surrey - at the heart of South East England, the High Weald is the fourth largest of the UK’s 50 National Landscapes. These landscapes encompass some of Britain’s most spectacular and valued countryside, playing a vital role in conservation and heritage.

Volunteers at Friends of Ore Station, Hastings, who received a grant of more than £19,000 in 2024 to create a vibrant community garden on a piece of derelict land.

High Weald National Landscape Partnership

The Partnership’s mission is to ensure that the High Weald National Landscape remains a beautiful, thriving place where all people feel a sense of belonging. While the landscape itself is remarkable, it is the people who make it truly outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a small but dedicated organisation, we collaborate with a wide range of partners, including land managers, local communities, and policymakers. Together, we work to deliver the shared vision outlined in the High Weald AONB Management Plan, ensuring a sustainable and well-managed future for this treasured landscape.

More information on the area and partnership at www.highweald.org