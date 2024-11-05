Grants Officer appointed for Hailsham Town Council

Hailsham Town Council has appointed a Grants Officer, one of several new roles created following a recent review of the existing staff structure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a thorough recruitment process, the Council has appointed Loren Homewood to carry out the role, which involves sourcing and achieving successful funding applications for the provision of the Council’s services and projects. Loren will be responsible for the administration of grants and funding applications on behalf of the Council to support the delivery of the Council’s Strategic objectives and policies.

Looking forward to the challenging role, Loren said: "I have occupied a variety of positions in the public and private sectors and have extensive experience working with organisations and businesses to achieve results. I'm also a self employed mortgage broker in my time away from the role at the Town Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to have been appointed for the role and look forward to working with councillors, staff and the community for the benefit of Hailsham."

Loren Homewood

Outside of work, Loren enjoys spending time with friends and family, long dog walks, exercising when possible and a good series to watch on TV to wind down.

"The Grants Officer role is instrumental in the future expansion of the Town Council's services and activities," said Corporate Services Manager, Emily Hastings."I look forward to working with Loren during this exciting period of change, development and improvement for the Town Council.

"This is the first time we have appointed someone in the role, and we are pleased to welcome Loren to our team!"