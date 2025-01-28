Graphic pictures and descriptions of road traffic crashes at a Cross in Hand danger spot are unearthed.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graphic pictures and descriptions of road traffic crashes at a Cross in Hand danger spot which were published by a former road safety group have been unearthed.

Among them were details of a couple who died instantly following a crash close to the Isenhurst junction in 2019.

Linda Evans, 48 and David Evans, 55 were travelling in a Ford Ranger when they were in collision with a car driven by Benjamin Bosden of Rushlake Green in June, 2019.

Bosden, 20 was sentenced to five years imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court. He was found to have a blood alcohol level over the legal limit and had been travelling over the speed limit on the stretch of road near Isenhurst petrol station.

Isenhurst Junction

Bosden's 18-year-old female passenger was left with life-threatening injuries and Bosden also sustained serious injuries.

Also depicted on the site were images of a car and motorcycle collision in 2018 and several other crashes at the same spot where the A267 and the B2102 Lewes road meet.

The images, descriptions and stories depicted on the Cross in Hand Traffic Action Group site prompted more calls for safety measures on this stretch of road. It is where an elderly man died while trying to cross the road from Heathfield Rugby Club to a bus stop on the northside of the A267 in March 2022.

Improving safety on the Isenhurst junction was the aim of a petition launched by Heathfield resident Lesley Dann shortly after the 2022 crash.

Cross in Hand car and motorcycle

Concerns about the road junction have also been raised by Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council deputy chair, Simon Leney.

The councillor, who lives in Cross in Hand, said: "I am even worried when my wife goes out to play tennis. The road is appallingly dangerous and a litany of incidents has underlined that. It really is time something is done to improve safety."

Crossing the A267 carriageway is so dangerous the landlady of the Cross in Hand Inn on the south side of the highway confessed she has to turn left, then turn right and drive through the petrol station tore-join the main road and go into Heathfield.

She said: "It's almost impossible to cross the two streams of traffic and there are so many accidents."

Isenhurst Junction

Organisers of the A267 Road Safety Group have identified Isenhurst asa principal 'black spot' along with Mayfield Flat, Wellbrook Hill andHoram. They are working to develop safety mechanisms to reduce danger on the road, now a principal route from Kent to the South Coast.