Grass cutting contracts: Understanding grounds maintenance programme in Hailsham
The contracting for the cutting of grass for most of the highway verges in Hailsham is from spring to mid-autumn.
The Town Council arranges grass cutting in areas of land owned by the Town Council including Hailsham Country Park, Western Road Recreation Ground, Maurice Thornton Playing Field, Hailsham Cemetery and the Common Pond.
It does not arrange grass to be cut on privately owned estates such as Harmers Hay, on developments that have not been adopted by the District, County or Town Council, or on local authority housing estates such as Town Farm, which is the responsibility of Wealden District Council.
For the remainder of this year's grass-cutting season, further cuts are scheduled to take place in July, August and September.
Town Clerk, John Harrison said: "Although environmental issues are of principal concern, the majority of urban grass cutting is actually carried out for highway safety reasons rather than aesthetic purposes Hailsham Town Council recognises the importance of maintaining a reasonable standard of grass cutting throughout the town and works with contractors in order to continually improve services and ensure value for money.
"I'm pleased that town councillors agreed to fund additional cuts again this year and equally as pleased to hear the positive feedback from residents concerning cuts in recent years, which were carried out by the Town Council's chosen contractors - and were of considerably higher quality than before."
