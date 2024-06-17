Great effort for Charity Bake sale at Ashton Manor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry smith, Activities Coordinator from Ashton Manor care home organised a fundraising Bake sale to help raise money and awareness for the fantastic charity Dementia UK.

Staff and service users from Ashton Manor care home, Ashbury Care home, Abbots Lawn care home and Domcillary care all joined in to help and support our fundraising event, by baking, making things to sell and by popping along and supporting our event.

There was a great turnout and raised more than £400 from the sale and online donations.

Company director Rebecca Newman-Smith kindly donated £200 towards the event which brings the total to more than £600 which is great achievement.